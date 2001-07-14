Mativ Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:MATV, Financial), a global leader in specialty materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lionel Bonte as President, Healthcare and Wellness, effective November 7, 2022.

“We’re excited to add Lionel’s extensive industry experience and strong leadership to the Mativ team. As we accelerate growth and innovation across our business, Lionel’s vision and ability to drive strategic implementation will continue our momentum in the healthcare and wellness space,” said Julie Schertell, President & CEO of Mativ.

Bonte is an experienced global leader with more than two decades working across industries and geographies, including 10+ years of P&L accountability. He is joining Mativ from Ahlstrom where he led its Medical Business unit. He has also held leadership positions with HAVI Global Solutions and Tetra Pak. Bonte has worked in the USA, Asia, and Europe, and holds a master’s degree in International Business in Economics from ISCID Business School (Institut Supérieur de Commerce International de Dunkerque - Côte d'Opale).

Mativ’s Healthcare and Wellness business unit delivers essential products and solutions for advanced wound care, medical devices, wellness consumer products, and bandages. Under Bonte’s leadership, the business will continue to focus on operational and commercial excellence, revenue growth, and business development.

“I am delighted to join Mativ during this transformative time,” said Bonte. “Healthcare is a dynamic industry that is always growing and evolving. We have a real opportunity to push the limits of what’s possible and deliver innovation and excellence to our customers. I am looking forward to this next chapter.”

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in specialty materials headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. The company offers a wide range of critical components and engineered solutions to solve our customers’ most complex challenges. With over 7,500 employees worldwide, we manufacture on four continents and generate sales in more than 100 countries. The company’s two operating segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions, target premium applications across diversified and growing end-markets, from filtration to healthcare to sustainable packaging. Our broad portfolio of technologies combines polymers, fibers, and resins to optimize the performance of our customers’ products across multiple stages of the value chain. Our leading positions are a testament to our best-in-class global manufacturing, supply chain, and materials science capabilities. We drive innovation and enhance performance, finding potential in the impossible.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005522/en/