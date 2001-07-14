Polaris+Adventures, the destination-riding and rental side of global powersports leader Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), reached a milestone of one million customer rides as it brings the adventure offered by powersports vehicles to an ever-growing audience. Due to its ongoing and the growing popularity of adventure tourism, Polaris Adventures recently opened an Outfitter location in Mexico and is expanding to New Zealand later this month.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005390/en/

Polaris Adventures, the destination-riding and rental side of global powersports leader Polaris Inc., reached a milestone of one million customer rides as it brings the adventure offered by powersports vehicles to an ever-growing audience. (Photo: Business Wire)

“With Polaris Adventures, it’s easier than ever before to access world-class powersports experiences and discover more of the outdoors – and now in locations outside of the U.S.,” says Vic Koelsch, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer, Polaris. “Reaching one million rides is a testament to the fun our customers discover while riding, as well as the strength of our Outfitter network to facilitate these experiences daily at a local level. We are grateful for our Outfitter partners over these last five years and look forward to building with them as we continue to grow and expand, offering even more outdoor opportunities for people to experience the world around us.”

In October, Polaris Adventures added its first international location with an off-road Outfitter in Todos Santos, Mexico, on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. This month, Polaris Adventures will expand to Wanaka, New Zealand with the opening of an Indian Motorcycle Rentals location. Situated at the southern end of Lake Wanaka, Wanaka is a resort town in the Otago region of the South Island, an area known for breathtaking roads that run from coastline through mountain passes.

“Adventure tourism is one of the fastest-growing segments within the tourism industry, people want experiences, they want to be active and see the outdoors,” Koelsch continued. “We see current riders, as well as people who have never tried powersports riding with us. It comes down to being able to explore the outdoors in a whole new way. This broad appeal has led to our growth as well as fuels our continued momentum.”

Since its launch in 2017, Polaris Adventures has been growing its U.S. presence and today has nearly 200 Outfitters operating across 39 states, including Hawaii and Alaska. These small business owners share their knowledge of must-see nearby attractions, hidden gems, and the most scenic routes – all things that help customers enjoy safe, memorable adventures. Every year, Polaris equips Outfitters with a new fleet and each vehicle is equipped for customer safety and comfort and comes with integrated navigation capabilities.

To learn more about Polaris Adventures, visit adventures.polaris.com.

About Polaris Adventures: Polaris Adventures brings together a select network of Outfitters to provide premium ride and drive experiences at epic destinations nationwide. Creating safe, memorable, year-round adventures for all skill levels, Polaris Adventures offers worry free half and full-day options for couples, families and adventure groups in state-of-the-art Polaris™ vehicles. Visit Adventures.Polaris.com to learn more.

About Polaris Inc.:

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005390/en/