Aspen+Technology%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced the availability of its latest aspenONE® software release, V14. The new release delivers advanced intelligence and guidance capabilities that improve decision-making abilities and further boost operational excellence. In addition, V14 enables customers to accelerate sustainability projects with more than 100 sample models and to manage Scope 1 and 2 emissions for reducing carbon footprints.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005404/en/

aspenONE V14 includes more than 100 sustainability sample models. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s a critical time for companies to optimize efficiency and sustainability across their operations,” said David Arbeitel, Senior Vice President of Products at AspenTech. “Our customers are uniquely positioned to support the dual challenge of meeting the increasing demand from a growing population in a more sustainable way. The new capabilities in V14 will help customers streamline progress toward sustainability goals and operational excellence for stronger business outcomes.”

Accelerate Progress Toward Net Zero Goals

aspenONE V14 includes more than 100 sustainability sample models to jumpstart progress in the areas of emissions management, hydrogen economy, carbon capture, materials circularity, bio-based feedstocks and renewable energy. V14 automates CO2 emissions data collection from multiple sources for decarbonization compliance/reporting and enables customers to model these emissions in operations to achieve sustainability targets.

Achieve New Levels of Operational Excellence

A key value delivered by the V14 release is enhanced operational decision-making. With two new offerings – Aspen Virtual Advisor (AVA) for DMC3 and Aspen Unified Reconciliation and Accounting (AURA) – plus new capabilities and multiple enhanced integrations between existing solutions, the new release provides actionable guidance/real-time augmented intelligence and prioritizes anomaly and failure alerts based on severity and operational risk. In addition, V14 minimizes material losses with fast, efficient mass and volume balance and evaluates planned downtime options to enable better decisions that minimize impact on production and order commitments.

Industry Analyst Perspective

"AspenTech’s new release of V14 shows a commitment to innovation with new software to accelerate customers’ sustainability programs,” said Peter Reynolds, Principal Analyst, ARC Advisory Group. “With progress to further unify planning, scheduling, production accounting and maintenance functions, users can break down silos and extract more value from software. AspenTech is demonstrating industry leadership by adding unique AI capabilities with the application of cognitive analytics to address age-old issues with knowledge transfer and operator acceptance of systems like Advanced Process Control."

The newest release of aspenONE V14 software is currently available. To learn about all new products and capabilities, visit our release+page.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

© 2022 Aspen Technology, Inc., AspenTech, aspenONE® and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005404/en/