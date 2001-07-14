Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, is excited to announce that Donna de Winter, COO & CFO, has been named as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS 2022 by The Software Report.

The accomplished women on this year’s list have been instrumental in leading their companies to innovation and success in everything from document generation to enterprise resource planning, education administration, cybersecurity, and other software categories. The software-as-a-service market continues to expand, with some expecting the global SaaS market to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% from $143.8 billion last year to a staggering $720.4 billion in 2028.

“I was thrilled to learn that Donna was named as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS and I can’t think of someone who is more deserving of this recognition,” said Darrell Heaps, CEO of Q4 Inc. “We are very fortunate to benefit from Donna’s extensive industry experience at Q4 Inc. and her dual role as COO & CFO demonstrates her drive and dedication as a female leader. Donna provides tremendous value to our team and her leadership will continue to benefit the growth and success of the company.”

Donna de Winter is an industry veteran with a proven track record of success in strategy, finance, and operations at leading technology companies across North America. Donna joined Q4 Inc. as COO to help scale the customer-centric service model globally and additionally was named CFO in August 2022. Prior to joining Q4’s executive team, she worked with Q4 as a consultant and has worked in a number of leadership roles across the technology sector including CFO of Vision Critical and CFO of Varicent where she led the company’s sale to IBM. In her personal time, Donna is an avid baseball fan. Donna received her Master’s in Business from the University of Toronto.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. ( TSX:QFOR, Financial), is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York, London, and Copenhagen. To learn more about Q4, please visit www.q4inc.com.

About The Software Report

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector. To learn more about The Software Report, please visit www.thesoftwarereport.com.

