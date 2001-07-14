Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, unveiled the last round of its early Black Friday Deals, including deals on laptops, monitors, PC components, smart home devices and gaming peripherals. Among the products from leading brands, the online tech retailer is featuring over 20 deals from GIGABYTE, a renowned manufacturer of gaming tech.

Hundreds of early Black Friday Deals are now live on Newegg.com with Black Friday Price Protection, which ensures customers get the lowest possible prices through Nov. 26, 2022. Customers are encouraged to act quickly before inventory runs out.

"Customers are looking for exceptional values this holiday season. The reception our Black Friday Price Protection Deals has received proves customers are focused on deals. Our partners are offering some of the lowest prices on their best products of 2022," said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. "Newegg makes shopping easy for those in search of desktop PCs, laptops, PC components and other tech. Customers should consider shopping early before products are sold out."

Several products featured in Newegg’s early Black Friday Deals this month have already sold out.

The last batch of early Black Friday Deals from GIGABYTE includes:

The last round of early Black Friday Deals includes:

Black Friday Price Protection

Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection ensures customers will get the lowest possible prices offered on the site through Black Friday. If a customer purchases an eligible product that displays the “Black Friday Price Protection” badge on Newegg.com now through Nov. 20, 2022, and then after that purchase the same product is available at a lower price on Newegg.com on or before Nov. 26, 2022, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method. There’s no need to track prices or submit a claim – refunds will automatically be issued by Dec. 6, 2022.

Extended Holiday Return Policy and Extended Holiday Replacement-Only Policy

For almost every purchase on Newegg.com placed between now and Dec. 25, 2022, customers will have until Jan. 31, 2023, to return or replace the product. Exclusions apply. The Warranty & Returns tab on each item’s product page will determine its eligibility for extended return or extended replacement until Jan. 31, 2023.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

