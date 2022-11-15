PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group and North American-based Pilot Company have signed a Letter of Intent for the development of public, high-performing charging infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

The partners intend to enter a strategic partnership that will combine the Volvo Group's market leadership and experience in medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric trucks and charging solutions with Pilot Company's extensive network of more than 750 Pilot and Flying J locations across North America to install high-performing charging infrastructure.

Pilot Company intends to install high-performance charging infrastructure at selected Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S. and will be open to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles of all brands.

The Volvo Group and its commercial truck brands in North America, Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks, will identify selected Pilot and Flying J locations to be prioritized for high-performance charging, based on customer and driver needs, current and anticipated battery-electric truck density, and the availability of public funding to support infrastructure costs.

This initiative will provide customers of any commercial truck brand the necessary peace of mind to consider adopting electric trucks, eliminating range anxiety and give the prerequisites for the North American fleet customers to meet their environmental goals on their decarbonization journeys.

The intended partnership places the Volvo Group and Pilot Company at the forefront of accelerating electrification and developing sustainable and reliable transportation solutions in North America for generations of battery-electric trucks to come.

