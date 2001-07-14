Synovus to Present at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) President and CEO Kevin Blair will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Dec. 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at Synovus’ Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.synovus.com%2FEvent.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $59 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has 254 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great+Place+to+Work-Certified+Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

