ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 Clarendon Street, 52nd Floor Boston, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1045 stocks valued at a total of $40.23Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.26%), MSFT(4.43%), and AMZN(2.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. bought 1,000,620 shares of NAS:FSDC for a total holding of 3,500,620. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.66.

On 11/15/2022, FS Development Corp traded for a price of $12.66 per share and a market cap of $196.68Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. bought 1,577,000 shares of NAS:TVTX for a total holding of 3,927,000. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.9.

On 11/15/2022, Travere Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $21.91 per share and a market cap of $1.41Bil. The stock has returned -25.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Travere Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 14.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.85 and a price-sales ratio of 6.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. bought 601,465 shares of NAS:IDYA for a total holding of 2,451,559. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.84.

On 11/15/2022, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $17.44 per share and a market cap of $832.85Mil. The stock has returned -25.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.93 and a price-sales ratio of 13.91.

ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NAS:RPRX by 8,542,815 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.71.

On 11/15/2022, Royalty Pharma PLC traded for a price of $42.295 per share and a market cap of $18.64Bil. The stock has returned 2.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royalty Pharma PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 87.89, a price-book ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.10 and a price-sales ratio of 10.31.

ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:BURL by 1,480,000 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.63.

On 11/15/2022, Burlington Stores Inc traded for a price of $156.06 per share and a market cap of $10.27Bil. The stock has returned -42.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Burlington Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-book ratio of 16.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

