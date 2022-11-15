WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Westwood Holdings Group is a global asset management company based out of Dallas, Texas. The company operates its business through its held subsidiaries, Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood International Advisors, which represents its advisory segment, and Westwood Trust, which represents the company’s trust segment. Westwood Holdings Group was originally established in 1983 by Susan M. Byrne, who continues to be the Vice Chairman of the board today. Westwood Management Corp currently has almost a hundred employees taking care of approximately $19 billion in assets under management spread across 588 accounts, with its clients being high net worth individuals, individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, charities investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, corporations, state or municipal government entities, and insurance companies, in order of decreasing clientele. This segment offers a variety of investment advisory services to these external clients and also to Westwood Trust. Westwood Trust provides trust, custodial services, and common trust funds for institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group has a total of almost 22 billion in assets under management and manages a diverse range of investment strategies including U.S. equities, Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Multi-Asset, Global and Emerging Markets equities and Global Convertible securities portfolios. The company currently has offices located in its original founding location in Dallas, Toronto, and Boston. Westwood Holdings Group became a public company in 2002 and maintains a liquid balance sheet with no debt, maintaining a practice of not employing leverage. The company focuses on quality, locating companies with strong cash flow, low debt, and rising returns; value, found through internal fundamental analysis; and risk management, focusing on the loss of capital rather than relations to indexes. Westwood Holdings Group currently offers a variety of mutual funds including its Income Opportunity Fund, Short Duration High Yield Fund, Dividend Growth Fund, Emerging Markets Fund, SMID Plus Fund, and Global Equity Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 400 stocks valued at a total of $8.34Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(1.92%), BAC(1.76%), and JNJ(1.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 812,888 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.43.

On 11/15/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $147.37 per share and a market cap of $184.40Bil. The stock has returned 25.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 121.49, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC bought 705,619 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 1,158,539. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 11/15/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $134.71 per share and a market cap of $395.28Bil. The stock has returned -16.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 679,847-share investment in NYSE:PGR. Previously, the stock had a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $120.41 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $123.6425 per share and a market cap of $72.26Bil. The stock has returned 33.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 87.60, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC bought 501,635 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 535,029. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $117.3622 per share and a market cap of $312.14Bil. The stock has returned -66.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-book ratio of 2.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC bought 236,268 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 392,892. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/15/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $272.26 per share and a market cap of $198.53Bil. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-book ratio of 4.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

