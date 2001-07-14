Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will publish 47 major provider evaluation studies in 2023, adding important new subject areas to its influential and widely referenced ISG Provider Lens™ research series.

The ISG Provider Lens series includes four new quadrant studies for 2023: Organizational Change Management (OCM) Platforms and Tools; Enterprise Training and Development Tools and Digital Adoption Platforms; Supply Chain Services, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Services, reflecting the growing importance of these topics for enterprises worldwide. In addition, 16 current studies will be expanded to new geographies and markets for 2023, including reports on Mainframe Services and Solutions and HCM Technology Platforms focused on the U.S. public sector.

“Our new studies for 2023 will explore how service providers are helping enterprise clients adapt to new challenges and accelerated change in the post-pandemic economy,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “This is especially true of technologies and tools for OCM and training, which are essential capabilities for achieving transformational change and positive employee experience.”

The 47 ISG Provider Lens studies for 2023 also include coverage of other trending topics that are increasingly relevant as enterprises navigate the challenges of remote and hybrid work and widespread talent shortages. These include continuing studies of human resources outsourcing and transformation services, human capital management technology platforms, workplace services and cybersecurity. ISG will also continue reports that were added in 2022, including on media and communications services, travel/hospitality and transportation, digital engineering and payroll solutions and services. Dedicated reports will continue to focus on provider partners of Oracle and Workday, in addition to the partner ecosystems around the Google, AWS and Microsoft clouds.

The unique, proprietary content included in ISG Provider Lens studies continues to expand. Under the growing ISG Provider Lens Star of Excellence™ program, which is based on findings from the “ISG Voice of the Customer” client satisfaction research, ISG plans to include client experience ratings and scores for each participating provider in all studies released in 2023. Each quadrant report will continue to include information on enterprise buying behavior and market trends in the reports’ Executive Summaries.

For the first time, the 2023 ISG Provider Lens series will include clusters of studies on related areas, such as IoT, digital engineering and manufacturing. For providers, this will streamline the process of responding to surveys for the related studies, allowing them to fill in responses throughout the year.

ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer unique evaluations of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types, will continue in a recently updated format with even more details about how each provider meets the core requirements of each type of customer.

Value-Added Content

ISG Provider Lens continues to meet the research consumption needs of enterprise clients with new forms of value-added content. The recently introduced %26ldquo%3BFocal+Points%26rdquo%3B+briefings present key points about each published report on a single page, in multiple languages. Each 2023 report will come with multiple “Focal Points” briefings to provide additional, at-a-glance insights.

ISG Provider Lens has also launched a podcast series, “Peering+Beyond+the+Lens,” that will accompany all releases of U.S., U.S. Public Sector, and global reports. Podcast host Ken Presti will interview the lead author of each report, presenting questions ISG clients are asking about report findings and what they mean for providers and enterprises.

“These new content formats are ‘snackable’ — concise, accessible and actionable,” Aase said. “They give ISG clients and subscribers more ways to quickly consume up-to-date perspectives on emerging challenges and opportunities and how to address them.”

The ISG Provider Lens Annual Plan for 2023 is available for download here. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

