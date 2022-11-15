BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $330.00Mil. The top holdings were UBER(10.02%), MS(8.20%), and GDDY(7.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CNC by 290,037 shares. The trade had a 5.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.37.

On 11/15/2022, Centene Corp traded for a price of $82.29 per share and a market cap of $46.56Bil. The stock has returned 9.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centene Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,641,319-share investment in NYSE:CLVT. Previously, the stock had a 5.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.66 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Clarivate PLC traded for a price of $10.525 per share and a market cap of $7.10Bil. The stock has returned -55.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clarivate PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AZN by 220,200 shares. The trade had a 3.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.43.

On 11/15/2022, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $64.5 per share and a market cap of $200.79Bil. The stock has returned 10.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 98.61, a price-book ratio of 5.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VRTX by 33,300 shares. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $287.72.

On 11/15/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $305.3367 per share and a market cap of $77.91Bil. The stock has returned 62.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-book ratio of 5.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.31 and a price-sales ratio of 9.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 252,700 shares of NYSE:UBER for a total holding of 1,246,009. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.63.

On 11/15/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $30.89 per share and a market cap of $61.56Bil. The stock has returned -29.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

