CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

65 EAST 55 STREET NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $429.00Mil. The top holdings were GTXAP.PFD(39.15%), DEN(35.11%), and GTX(13.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:INSW by 1,001,014 shares. The trade had a 4.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.67.

On 11/15/2022, International Seaways Inc traded for a price of $44.905 per share and a market cap of $2.20Bil. The stock has returned 153.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Seaways Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:ICMB by 26,512 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.4.

On 11/15/2022, Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc traded for a price of $3.65 per share and a market cap of $54.50Mil. The stock has returned -23.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-book ratio of 0.58 and a price-sales ratio of 7.52.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:OSG by 27,222 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.71.

On 11/15/2022, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc traded for a price of $2.91 per share and a market cap of $245.95Mil. The stock has returned 42.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-book ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 32,213-share investment in NAS:AAL. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.68 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, American Airlines Group Inc traded for a price of $15.06 per share and a market cap of $9.84Bil. The stock has returned -25.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Airlines Group Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -366.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 70,885-share investment in NAS:BKEP. Previously, the stock had a 0.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.24 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Blueknight Energy Partners LP traded for a price of $4.63 per share and a market cap of $194.01Mil. The stock has returned 51.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blueknight Energy Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-book ratio of 43.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

