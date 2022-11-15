PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

51 ASTOR PLACE, 10TH FLOOR NEW YORK, NY 10003

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $3.40Bil. The top holdings were FOLD(8.41%), MRTX(5.73%), and CERE(5.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 2,262,128 shares of NAS:RLMD for a total holding of 2,383,478. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.7.

On 11/15/2022, Relmada Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $6.21 per share and a market cap of $191.73Mil. The stock has returned -71.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.97 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.16.

During the quarter, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 1,931,625 shares of NAS:AMLX for a total holding of 5,472,033. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.95.

On 11/15/2022, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $34.36 per share and a market cap of $2.32Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.64 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.44.

During the quarter, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 4,712,904 shares of NAS:BLU for a total holding of 10,247,073. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.63.

On 11/15/2022, BELLUS Health Inc traded for a price of $9.34 per share and a market cap of $1.18Bil. The stock has returned 44.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BELLUS Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.92 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.85.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in NYSE:LLY. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.83 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $352.235 per share and a market cap of $332.84Bil. The stock has returned 37.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-book ratio of 33.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.84 and a price-sales ratio of 10.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 1,425,000 shares of NAS:CERE for a total holding of 6,511,727. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.78.

On 11/15/2022, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc traded for a price of $29.94 per share and a market cap of $4.69Bil. The stock has returned -22.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.77 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.97.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.