Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the launch of the company’s redesigned, future-forward corporate website www.sbgi.net.

With an immersive, modern design and focus on the user experience, Sinclair’s full business offerings and assets come to life in the new website experience, which reflects Sinclair’s innovative commitment to content and technology. The site was built entirely in-house using Sinclair and Compulse’s development and graphics teams.

Lucy Rutishauser, Sinclair’s EVP and CFO served as the project’s executive sponsor and developed the overarching strategy and tone for the site, along with Chief Marketing Officer, John Zeigler. Together, they challenged the team to think outside the box to build the Sinclair ‘world.’

Commenting on the site redesign Rutishauser said, “When we began this process several months ago, we knew we wanted to build a site that reflected Sinclair’s creative spirit and history of innovation and leadership. But we also wanted a site that was unique, dynamic, highlighted our diversification and growth, generated positive emotions, was easy to navigate, and compelled the user to explore and learn more about us. Our in-house creative, corporate graphics design team and Compulse’s amazing development team worked incredibly hard to bring the vision to life. They embraced the values that drive Sinclair - forward-thinking, creativity and innovation. They made us proud today, and we are excited to have built a corporate website unlike any other; one that invites those who love to challenge the status quo to interact with us.”

The complete redesign features cutting-edge web technologies and frameworks, 3-D graphics with a responsive design, and spatial audio to provide an immersive* user experience. The new site highlights Sinclair’s pillars of growth - marketing services, multi-platform content, data distribution, and community and interactivity - and the core businesses of news and sports, along with a redesigned talent recruitment section and a new investor relations section with more robust information and ESG commentary.

“Our goal was to create an experience as dynamic as Sinclair itself. A journey that would allow the user to explore all that Sinclair has to offer, while being both informative and engaging,” said Zeigler.

To enter Sinclair’s world, please visit: www.sbgi.net.

*Immersive experience experienced on desktop and tablet platforms

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at+www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

Category: Financial

Category: Diamond

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006138/en/