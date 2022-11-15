WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 886 stocks valued at a total of $1.59Bil. The top holdings were GPOR(3.89%), VAL(2.65%), and WTW(2.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,939,338 shares in NYSE:TFPM, giving the stock a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.61 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp traded for a price of $11.35 per share and a market cap of $1.77Bil. The stock has returned 3.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.27 and a price-sales ratio of 12.42.

The guru sold out of their 861,500-share investment in NYSE:NLSN. Previously, the stock had a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.07 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Nielsen Holdings PLC traded for a price of $27.98 per share and a market cap of $10.07Bil. The stock has returned 43.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nielsen Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 18,870,000 shares in NAS:SRPT, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.79 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $109.025 per share and a market cap of $9.62Bil. The stock has returned 30.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 22.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.71 and a price-sales ratio of 10.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 562,594-share investment in NYSE:NE. Previously, the stock had a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.55 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Noble Corp traded for a price of $35.51 per share and a market cap of $2.38Bil. The stock has returned 37.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 240,000 shares in NAS:VCIT, giving the stock a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.48 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.39 per share and a market cap of $39.33Bil. The stock has returned -14.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

