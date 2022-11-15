ARES MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2000 Avenue of the Stars Los Angeles, CA 90067

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $2.15Bil. The top holdings were FYBR(38.35%), AZEK(14.76%), and IEA(9.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARES MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of NYSE:CCO for a total holding of 50,671,580. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.47.

On 11/15/2022, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1.275 per share and a market cap of $554.61Mil. The stock has returned -67.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CRC by 1,382,557 shares. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.47.

On 11/15/2022, California Resources Corp traded for a price of $47.31 per share and a market cap of $3.41Bil. The stock has returned 6.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, California Resources Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 3,059,533 shares in NAS:OPAL, giving the stock a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.73 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, OPAL Fuels Inc traded for a price of $8.05 per share and a market cap of $202.88Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OPAL Fuels Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5215.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

During the quarter, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 6,314,580 shares of NYSE:MPLN for a total holding of 7,814,580. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.14.

On 11/15/2022, MultiPlan Corp traded for a price of $1.7846 per share and a market cap of $1.14Bil. The stock has returned -57.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MultiPlan Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-book ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

During the quarter, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,750,000 shares of NYSE:ATUS for a total holding of 2,972,278. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.58.

On 11/15/2022, Altice USA Inc traded for a price of $5.275 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned -70.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altice USA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

