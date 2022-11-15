TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 220 stocks valued at a total of $1.12Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.49%), AAPL(5.37%), and GOOG(2.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 6,407,261 shares. The trade had a 2.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.9 per share and a market cap of $1,273.60Bil. The stock has returned -34.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 3,420,652 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.5097 per share and a market cap of $1,272.42Bil. The stock has returned -33.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS reduced their investment in NYSE:ICE by 38,214 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.27.

On 11/15/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $104.91 per share and a market cap of $59.03Bil. The stock has returned -20.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.52 and a price-sales ratio of 6.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS reduced their investment in NYSE:DLR by 23,058 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.65.

On 11/15/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $110.05 per share and a market cap of $31.77Bil. The stock has returned -28.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.83 and a price-sales ratio of 6.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 26,581 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 11/15/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $91.27 per share and a market cap of $105.14Bil. The stock has returned -56.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-book ratio of 5.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

