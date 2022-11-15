TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $6.34Bil. The top holdings were LNG(10.08%), TRGP(8.45%), and ET(6.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:PBA by 3,008,918 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.66.

On 11/15/2022, Pembina Pipeline Corp traded for a price of $35.31 per share and a market cap of $19.54Bil. The stock has returned 11.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pembina Pipeline Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. reduced their investment in AMEX:LNG by 400,489 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.67.

On 11/15/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $164.885 per share and a market cap of $40.81Bil. The stock has returned 60.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -95.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:ETRN by 6,401,334 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.36.

On 11/15/2022, Equitrans Midstream Corp traded for a price of $8.35 per share and a market cap of $3.58Bil. The stock has returned -14.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equitrans Midstream Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:OKE by 618,276 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.47.

On 11/15/2022, ONEOK Inc traded for a price of $65.53 per share and a market cap of $29.24Bil. The stock has returned 9.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ONEOK Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:ET by 2,695,012 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.14.

On 11/15/2022, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $12.12 per share and a market cap of $37.46Bil. The stock has returned 39.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

