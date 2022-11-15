MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $263.00Mil. The top holdings were TRDA(26.57%), DYN(23.95%), and ITOS(19.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 909,258-share investment in NAS:RYTM. Previously, the stock had a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.6 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $26.9 per share and a market cap of $1.49Bil. The stock has returned 100.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.13 and a price-sales ratio of 80.58.

MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ITOS by 146,685 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.35.

On 11/15/2022, ITeos Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $21.33 per share and a market cap of $768.78Mil. The stock has returned -28.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ITeos Therapeutics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The guru established a new position worth 4,425,784 shares in NAS:TRDA, giving the stock a 16.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.15 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Entrada Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $18.745 per share and a market cap of $597.50Mil. The stock has returned -44.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Entrada Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.55 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.71.

The guru established a new position worth 2,668,845 shares in NAS:AMYT, giving the stock a 7.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.29 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Amryt Pharma PLC traded for a price of $7.3 per share and a market cap of $468.27Mil. The stock has returned -34.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amryt Pharma PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 5,736,296-share investment in NAS:CHMA. Previously, the stock had a 5.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.31 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Chiasma Inc traded for a price of $3.76 per share and a market cap of $237.81Mil. The stock has returned -20.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Chiasma Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.72 and a price-sales ratio of 78.33.

