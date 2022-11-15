Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $5.64Bil. The top holdings were MCW(33.36%), CLVT(19.43%), and WCC(13.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. bought 707,098 shares of NYSE:WCC for a total holding of 6,407,098. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.11.

On 11/15/2022, WESCO International Inc traded for a price of $130.75 per share and a market cap of $6.67Bil. The stock has returned -4.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WESCO International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:ASLE by 4,398,750 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.49.

On 11/15/2022, AerSale Corp traded for a price of $17.44 per share and a market cap of $909.16Mil. The stock has returned -4.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AerSale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

During the quarter, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. bought 7,830 shares of NYSE:CTLT for a total holding of 4,338,292. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.31.

On 11/15/2022, Catalent Inc traded for a price of $48.49 per share and a market cap of $8.73Bil. The stock has returned -62.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. bought 109,405 shares of NYSE:TCS for a total holding of 15,451,871. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.72.

On 11/15/2022, The Container Store Group Inc traded for a price of $5.08 per share and a market cap of $256.44Mil. The stock has returned -61.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Container Store Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-book ratio of 0.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:JOAN by 51,468 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.56.

On 11/15/2022, JOANN Inc traded for a price of $6.0208 per share and a market cap of $243.99Mil. The stock has returned -41.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JOANN Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

