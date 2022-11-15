GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $415.00Mil. The top holdings were XENE(7.39%), JAZZ(6.90%), and PNT(6.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 610,000-share investment in NAS:CYTK. Previously, the stock had a 5.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.13 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Cytokinetics Inc traded for a price of $40.72 per share and a market cap of $3.86Bil. The stock has returned 4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cytokinetics Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.55 and a price-sales ratio of 23.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 5,645,161 shares in NAS:HRTX, giving the stock a 5.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.91 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Heron Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $3.335 per share and a market cap of $401.84Mil. The stock has returned -69.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Heron Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 17.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC bought 2,909,702 shares of NAS:ALPN for a total holding of 3,448,521. The trade had a 5.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.24.

On 11/15/2022, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc traded for a price of $5.9548 per share and a market cap of $257.00Mil. The stock has returned -55.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.10 and a price-sales ratio of 5.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 149,000-share investment in NAS:KRTX. Previously, the stock had a 4.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $202.4 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Karuna Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $225.09 per share and a market cap of $7.73Bil. The stock has returned 66.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Karuna Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.93 and a price-sales ratio of 157.91.

The guru sold out of their 193,900-share investment in NAS:SRPT. Previously, the stock had a 3.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.79 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $109.025 per share and a market cap of $9.62Bil. The stock has returned 30.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 22.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.71 and a price-sales ratio of 10.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

