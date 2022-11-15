Marathon Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 154 stocks valued at a total of $350.00Mil. The top holdings were TROW(27.38%), ENPH(6.35%), and PSX(2.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marathon Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Marathon Capital Management bought 32,032 shares of NAS:ENPH for a total holding of 80,096. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $269.72.

On 11/15/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $304.63 per share and a market cap of $42.43Bil. The stock has returned 27.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 150.08, a price-book ratio of 69.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 101.70 and a price-sales ratio of 22.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Marathon Capital Management bought 92,561 shares of NYSE:PSX for a total holding of 123,232. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.23.

On 11/15/2022, Phillips 66 traded for a price of $110.7 per share and a market cap of $52.26Bil. The stock has returned 44.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 has a price-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Marathon Capital Management bought 379,789 shares of NYSE:DOC for a total holding of 485,019. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.88.

On 11/15/2022, Physicians Realty Trust traded for a price of $14.58 per share and a market cap of $3.33Bil. The stock has returned -16.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Physicians Realty Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.82 and a price-sales ratio of 6.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 81,793-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.57 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $32.55 per share and a market cap of $66.19Bil. The stock has returned -21.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-book ratio of 6.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Marathon Capital Management bought 682,061 shares of NAS:HDSN for a total holding of 936,561. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.41.

On 11/15/2022, Hudson Technologies Inc traded for a price of $10.89 per share and a market cap of $486.82Mil. The stock has returned 173.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hudson Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-book ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

