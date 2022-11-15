EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 620 stocks valued at a total of $1.91Bil. The top holdings were SHY(4.14%), ANGL(3.18%), and MSFT(2.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,038,193 shares of ARCA:SPTS for a total holding of 1,081,648. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.18.

On 11/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.925 per share and a market cap of $3.82Bil. The stock has returned -4.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 344,101-share investment in NAS:AY. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.07 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC traded for a price of $27.3 per share and a market cap of $3.18Bil. The stock has returned -28.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 357,559 shares of NAS:ANGL for a total holding of 2,317,537. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.31.

On 11/15/2022, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.95 per share and a market cap of $2.93Bil. The stock has returned -14.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a price-book ratio of 7.10.

During the quarter, EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 46,691 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 59,825. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 11/15/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $162.33 per share and a market cap of $164.18Bil. The stock has returned -46.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 304.04, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.48 and a price-sales ratio of 5.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MPW by 424,340 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.15.

On 11/15/2022, Medical Properties Trust Inc traded for a price of $12.7358 per share and a market cap of $7.62Bil. The stock has returned -36.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-book ratio of 0.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

