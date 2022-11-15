COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $60.00Mil. The top holdings were CVS(9.50%), VST(8.69%), and MOS(7.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,700 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.705 per share and a market cap of $2,429.97Bil. The stock has returned 2.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-book ratio of 48.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.79 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC bought 4,200 shares of NYSE:CVS for a total holding of 59,700. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.99.

On 11/15/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $97.8 per share and a market cap of $128.61Bil. The stock has returned 7.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VST by 15,900 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.2.

On 11/15/2022, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $23.02 per share and a market cap of $9.18Bil. The stock has returned 16.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC bought 3,750 shares of NYSE:BG for a total holding of 29,750. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.15.

On 11/15/2022, Bunge Ltd traded for a price of $98.5 per share and a market cap of $14.73Bil. The stock has returned 4.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bunge Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, COLRAIN CAPITAL LLC bought 5,000 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 43,000. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.72.

On 11/15/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $46.015 per share and a market cap of $36.76Bil. The stock has returned -17.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

