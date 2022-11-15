BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

40 BEACH STREET MANCHESTER, MA 01944

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $294.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.99%), IVV(3.91%), and AAPL(2.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:WU by 48,075 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.67.

On 11/15/2022, The Western Union Co traded for a price of $14.155 per share and a market cap of $5.47Bil. The stock has returned -15.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Western Union Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-book ratio of 10.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC bought 19,240 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 109,158. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 11/15/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $38.7 per share and a market cap of $162.47Bil. The stock has returned -21.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC bought 14,930 shares of NYSE:BK for a total holding of 93,405. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 11/15/2022, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $44 per share and a market cap of $35.61Bil. The stock has returned -24.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC bought 11,915 shares of NYSE:MGA for a total holding of 46,440. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.21.

On 11/15/2022, Magna International Inc traded for a price of $64.07 per share and a market cap of $18.27Bil. The stock has returned -25.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magna International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC bought 3,532 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 32,037. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $100.54 per share and a market cap of $1,044.45Bil. The stock has returned -42.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 93.93, a price-book ratio of 7.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

