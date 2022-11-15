Relationship will continue to utilize EQ's data and technology platforms to

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / EQ Inc. ( TSXV:EQ, Financial) ("EQ Works", "EQ" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driving software, is proud to announce a multi-year extension to continue servicing one of Canada's largest diversified media companies (the "Corporation"). This relationship will extend even deeper than the initial engagement, with both companies providing unique proprietary data assets. In combination with EQ's sophisticated tools, platforms and algorithms, the resulting data provides analysts, marketers and advertisers with best-in-class and unique analytics, targeting and measurement tools.

Historically, this Corporation has accounted for significant revenue to EQ on an annual basis, with the initial engagement totaling over $6 million. EQ's strong performance over the last 3 years, and its continued investment in data and technology solutions, were the main factors for extending this relationship for an additional 3 years.

"Our focus on combining data and technology to provide clients with effective and actionable solutions is working." said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and CEO of EQ Works. "Clients continue to look to EQ for first party data solutions and technology that will enhance their strategies. Through our platforms, we have been able to provide invaluable insights, audience creation tools, attribution measurement and media that deliver unprecedented levels of performance at the local and national levels."

"Once again, we sought to find a partner who could best leverage and enrich our first-party data assets with tools and technology, and EQ fit the bill." said the Corporation's Director of Data Monetization. "EQ's focus on first party data and proprietary tools that make data actionable, while continuing to work in a privacy centric environment, were key components to our decision. We are excited to continue working with EQ and providing industry leading data and media solutions to our clients."

"We are thrilled to continue to grow and evolve this partnership." said Mark Ditkofsky, EVP Data Platform and Strategy of EQ Works. "Our team has worked extremely hard to build a world-class platform and it is rewarding to see our partners recognize our value."

