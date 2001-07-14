The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, recently announced three organizations were awarded a 2022 Workforce Readiness Grant, supporting communities served by Pennsylvania American Water.

“We believe that providing people with access to educational opportunities that allow them to grow and progress professionally is crucial to our shared success as a community,” said Justin Ladner, president of Pennsylvania American Water. “To that end, I am honored to announce that three local nonprofit organizations have been awarded $52,500 in funding from the American Water Charitable Foundation to support workforce development programming. We congratulate these outstanding community partners and thank them for their efforts.”

The Workforce Readiness grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Below is a full list of Workforce Readiness grantees throughout Pennsylvania.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations across Pennsylvania American Water to help improve job readiness skills for young adults and outcomes for youth as they prepare to be future leaders of tomorrow,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “Funding for the Workforce Readiness grant helps support general career readiness, financial and business literacy, positive youth development and more.”

Learn more about Pennsylvania American Water’s community impact, here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com%2Fawcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

