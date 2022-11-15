Financial Highlights:

Revenue rose to $1,128,665 from $851,693 in the current quarter, compared to a year ago

Gross Profit increased to $476,145 from $221,157 in the same period

Operating Expenses decreased from $809,639 to $635,136

Revenue Increased 33% while Selling Expenses decreased 30%, based on expanding margins

Gross Profit Increased 115% year to year

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.(OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") a leading cannabis technology and marketing platform, announced today that quarterly revenue rose 32.5% year over year in the quarter ending September 30th 2022. The increase reflects the GAAP revenue booked in the quarter versus the same quarter of the previous year.

Kurt Rossner, Chief Executive Officer of Leafbuyer, stated, "We saw nice growth in the quarter, but we think the biggest highlight was the increased demand for our higher margin products. As the overall cannabis market continues to struggle, we are seeing the best demand in our history. We continue to execute on our plan to expand into new markets throughout the country and have been encouraged by the continued success that we have had in these markets."

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Custom App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

