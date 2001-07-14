Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (“Excelerate” or “Company”) announces the formation of an International Strategic Advisory Council (“Council”) consisting of international experts who provide advice to the Company on global political, social, economic, and policy issues. The Council is composed of practitioners in the fields of academia, diplomacy, energy and climate policy, and political-military affairs who bring a wealth of experience and outside perspectives to inform the Company’s development strategy and decision making.

The initial members of the Council are Ambassador (ret.) Liliana Ayalde, Admiral (ret.) Craig Faller, Ambassador (ret.) Gerald Feierstein, Dr. Michał Kurtyka, Ambassador (ret.) Anne Patterson, and Dr. Angela Stent.

Amb. Ayalde is a Senior Advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. She served as U.S. Ambassador to Brazil and Paraguay, and Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator of USAID.

Adm. Faller is a retired four-star U.S. Navy Admiral who served as Commander of U.S. Southern Command and Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense.

Amb. Feierstein is a distinguished senior fellow at the Middle East Institute. He served as U.S. Ambassador to Yemen and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs.

Dr. Kurtyka served as Poland’s first Climate Minister, responsible for energy, climate and the environment, President of COP 24 (2018 in Katowice), and Chair of the 2019 IEA Ministerial.

Amb. Patterson is a retired Foreign Service Officer who served as U.S. Ambassador to Colombia, Egypt, El Salvador, and Pakistan and Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs.

Dr. Stent is Director Emerita of Georgetown University’s Center for Eurasian, Russian, and East European Studies. She was previously a U.S. National Intelligence Officer for Russia and Eurasia.

“I am honored to name this distinguished group of subject matter experts and former public servants to Excelerate’s new International Strategic Advisory Council,” said Steven Kobos, President and CEO of Excelerate. “The Council members’ collective expertise and unique perspectives will enrich Excelerate’s decision making and enable us to continue to deliver flexible, secure, and reliable energy to countries that need it most.”

About Excelerate Energy:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with the objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. The Company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Helsinki, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006186/en/