Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: FLAC) (“FLAC”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Frazier Healthcare Partners, announced today that its shareholders voted to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with NewAmsterdam Pharma Holding B.V. (“NewAmsterdam”), a late clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative oral therapies for major cardiometabolic diseases.

More than 90% of the votes cast at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the “General Meeting”) were cast in favor of the previously announced business combination. FLAC shareholders also voted to approve all other proposals presented at the General Meeting. The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by FLAC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

In connection with the Business Combination, the holders of approximately 32% of FLAC Class A ordinary shares exercised their right to redeem their shares for cash.

The business combination is expected to close on November 22, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Upon closing, the ordinary shares and redeemable warrants of the combined company, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (the “Company”), will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbols “NAMS” and “NAMSW” respectively, and are anticipated to begin trading on November 23, 2022. Any FLAC units will automatically separate into the equivalent Class A ordinary shares and warrants upon the consummation of the business combination.

“We continue to be grateful to our shareholders for their continued support,” said James Topper, M.D., Ph.D., Managing Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of FLAC.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where traditional therapies have not been sufficiently successful or well-tolerated. NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, a next-generation oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, as the preferred LDL-C-lowering therapy for high-risk cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) patients. Results from NewAmsterdam’s ROSE Phase 2b trial (presented at AHA Scientific Sessions in 2021) included observations that patients receiving obicetrapib 10mg experienced reduced LDL-C by 51% versus baseline in patients on statin therapy (vs. a 7% reduction in the placebo arm). Based in the Netherlands, NewAmsterdam was founded in 2019 by the venture capital firm Forbion and John Kastelein, Chief Scientific Officer of NewAmsterdam, and closed a $196 million (€160 million) Series A financing in January 2021 led by Forbion, Morningside Ventures and Ascendant BioCapital. In June 2022, NewAmsterdam entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the Menarini Group for the commercialization of obicetrapib in Europe, while retaining all rights to commercialize obicetrapib, if approved, in the rest of the world, as well as rights to develop certain forms of obicetrapib for other diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: www.newamsterdampharma.com.

About Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation

FLAC is blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company in October 2020 for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. FLAC was formed to leverage the extensive experience and track record of its management team with the goal of financing a company that can both develop transformative therapies for patients in need and deliver significant returns to its investors. For more information, please visit: www.frazierlifesciencesacquisition.com.

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading provider of private equity capital to healthcare companies. With more than $8.1 billion total capital raised, Frazier has invested in more than 200 companies with transaction types ranging from buyouts of profitable healthcare companies to venture capital and company creation. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier has offices in Seattle, Washington, and Menlo Park, California, and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit: www.frazierhealthcare.com.

Advisors

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as lead PIPE placement agent, financial advisor and capital markets advisor to FLAC. Jefferies LLC, SVB Securities LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are also acting as PIPE placement agents to FLAC and Jefferies LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are also acting as financial advisor and capital markets advisor to FLAC. SVB Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor and capital markets advisor to NewAmsterdam. Moelis & Co. is also acting as financial advisor to NewAmsterdam. Covington & Burling LLP is acting as legal counsel to NewAmsterdam. Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel to FLAC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel to the PIPE placement agents.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006195/en/