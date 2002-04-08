WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation ( WSFS), is pleased to announce that Steven J. Cunningham has been named Senior Vice President, Director of Small Business Administration (SBA) Sales, reporting to Candice Caruso, Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer.



In his new role, Cunningham will be responsible for the strategy, profitability and growth of the SBA Sales team, which originates loans with SBA and other government guarantors, as well as expanding the national franchise strategy and providing best-in-class Customer experiences.

“Steven is a skilled SBA commercial manager and lender with an extensive background and breadth of knowledge of SBA programs, business banking, commercial real estate, and more,” said Caruso. “His experience developing and implementing competitive sales programs, partnerships and services across banking functions will be a great asset to WSFS as we continue to grow our SBA and franchise services.”

Most recently, Cunningham served as Senior Vice President, Director of SBA and Government Lending at Primis Bank, where he managed the SBA department, including SBA production, operations, documentation, closing, and construction units. He has nearly 30 years of banking and financial services experience, and previously worked at TD Bank, Metro Bank and Wachovia, among others.

“I am excited to join an established group that has been a top three SBA lending team in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, as well as a top 60 ranked lender nationwide for SBA 7(a) loans,” said Cunningham. “I look forward to collaborating with the team as we continue to grow WSFS’ SBA and franchise lending portfolio while ensuring Customers receive top-tier service.”

Cunningham is a resident of Lancaster County, Pa., and earned his bachelor’s degree in business management with a minor in finance and banking from York College of Pennsylvania.

