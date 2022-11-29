October 2022 Highlights:

Record monthly sales.

Record total sales orders.

Record new customer conversions.

Throughput of 17.4 million cans.

Production commenced using our new Comac CFT rotary filler in Las Vegas

Announced two new significant long-term agreements with EHP Labs & Woodstream.

Q3 Earnings webinar announced for November 29, 2022.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Wildpack Beverage Inc.( TSXV:CANS, Financial) (OTCQB:WLDPF)("Wildpack" or the"Company") a U.S. national beverage co-packer and packaging supplier focused on the aluminum can format, today announce record monthly sales for the second consecutive month.

Operations Update

In October 2022, Wildpack achieved a new record for sales, total sales orders, and new customer conversions. October is the second consecutive month for record sales and new customer conversions, demonstrating the continued demand growth for a one-stop beverage manufacturing solution. Wildpack's equivalent 12-ounce can throughput in October was 17.4 million cans. Quality assurance yields remained above 90% for the month.

Wildpack announced the addition of long-term partnerships with EHP Labs (see: Press Release dated October 31, 2022) and Woodstream (see: Press Release dated November 3, 2022) which, in the case of EHP Labs, expands Wildpack's customer base to include Australia, and, in the case of Woodstream, welcomes bird food, a conversion from plastic to aluminum containers driven by sustainability commitments, as a new entrant to our expanding customer base.

In the month, Wildpack brokered 11 million cans, decorated 2.91 million cans, filled 1 million cans and printed 2.5 million sleeves. In October, our Las Vegas facility also commenced production of finished goods for customers with the newly installed Comac CFT filler. The Comac CFT filler increases the cans per minute and expands Wildpack's can size filling capabilities.

"Eclipsing the monthly sales, total sales orders and new customer conversions for the second consecutive month are great confirmations of the Wildpack's value proposition along with our ever-increasing reach of our sales pack team," commented Mitch Barnard, Chief Executive Officer. "Wildpack's ability to attract customers internationally and welcome new entrants to the aluminum can format like bird food, are encouraging measures of the external growing demand and the capabilities Wildpack has within our organization to meet them."

Third Quarter Earnings Call

Wildpack also announces that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on November 29, 2022. Wildpack will host a webcast to discuss financial results for the quarter, with CEO, Mitch Barnard, CFO, Ryan Mason, and CGO, Thomas Walker. You can register for the webinar below.

Presentation Details:

Date: November 29, 2022

Time: 5pm EDT (2pm PST)

Registration: Online Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email: [email protected].

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Longmont, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021, and on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF" on February 23, 2022.

