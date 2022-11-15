COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Sidney Resources Corporation, (OTC PINK:SDRC), An Idaho Corporation that is more than a mining and exploration company. They are developing transformative technology for the future of mining and the health of our planet and have announced the release of third quarter financial and information disclosure reports for fiscal year 2022. The reports are available for review on the OTC Markets website and on our website at www.sidneyresourcescorporation.com

