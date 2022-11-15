Robert Bruce recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Bruce & Co, the investment firm that serves as the advisor to the Bruce Fund (BRUFX). The Bruce Fund is run by Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) and his son, Robert Jeffrey Bruce. The Fund focuses primarily on common stock investments, though it also invests in high-yield and distressed debt. It may invest in some long-term U.S. government securities if the managers cannot find attractive opportunities elsewhere.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $342.00Mil. The top holdings were UHAL(11.23%), ABBV(8.77%), and ALL(8.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 71,400 shares. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.985 per share and a market cap of $2,423.60Bil. The stock has returned 2.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-book ratio of 47.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.21 and a price-sales ratio of 6.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 274,000 shares in NYSE:IIIN, giving the stock a 2.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Insteel Industries Inc traded for a price of $27.77 per share and a market cap of $539.45Mil. The stock has returned -35.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Insteel Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 110,000 shares. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.84.

On 11/15/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $82.8127 per share and a market cap of $164.79Bil. The stock has returned -3.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-book ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.80 and a price-sales ratio of 8.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ALL by 40,000 shares. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.25.

On 11/15/2022, Allstate Corp traded for a price of $132.18 per share and a market cap of $34.90Bil. The stock has returned 17.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allstate Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:GE by 74,375 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.58.

On 11/15/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $87.46 per share and a market cap of $95.48Bil. The stock has returned -17.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 102.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

