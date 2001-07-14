Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced overnight-marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (the “Units”) on a best efforts basis at a price of US$2.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately US$5.5 million (~CAD$7.4 million). Each Unit comprises one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of US$3.10 at any time on or before the date that is 36 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Equity Offering for capital expenditures associated with the expansion and recommissioning of the Company’s wholly-owned hydrometallurgical cobalt refinery, including buildings, equipment, infrastructure, and other direct costs, as well as engineering and project management costs.

The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of agents led by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (“Cantor”), as lead agent and sole book runner, and which included Canaccord Genuity Corp., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, Desjardins Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (each an “Agent” and, together with Cantor, the “Agents”). In connection with their services in the Offering, the Agents received a cash fee of US$324,652.50. As additional compensation for their services, the Company issued to the Agents 138,150 compensation warrants (the “Broker Warrants”) exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 138,150 Units (the “Broker Warrant Units”) at any time on or before the date that is 36 months after the closing date of the Offering, with each Broker Warrant Unit consisting of one Common Share and one Warrant.

The Company filed a preliminary prospectus supplement dated November 8, 2022, as amended on November 9, 2022, as well as a final prospectus supplement dated November 9, 2022 (the draft prospectus supplement, amended draft prospectus supplement, and final prospectus supplement, the “Prospectus Supplement”) to its final short form base shelf prospectus dated November 26, 2020, as amended by amendment no. 1 dated November 30, 2021 (collectively, the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) in connection with the Offering. The Prospectus Supplement was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec. The Prospectus Supplement was also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-264982), effective upon filing with the SEC on May 16, 2022, in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States. The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference therein are available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus may also be obtained in Canada from Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 181 University Avenue, Suite 1500, Toronto, ON, M5H 3M7, email: [email protected], or in the United States from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at [email protected]. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus, and the other documents the Company has filed, before making an investment decision.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is a processor of low-carbon, ethically-sourced battery materials.

