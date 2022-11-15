Jefferies Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1527 stocks valued at a total of $12.14Bil. The top holdings were SPY(1.61%), WYNN(1.23%), and QQQ(0.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,690,096-share investment in NAS:CAR. Previously, the stock had a 2.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $164.37 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Avis Budget Group Inc traded for a price of $240.9 per share and a market cap of $9.94Bil. The stock has returned -12.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avis Budget Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 586,373 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/15/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $291.87 per share and a market cap of $164.14Bil. The stock has returned -25.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a price-book ratio of 5.93.

Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC reduced their investment in NAS:EMB by 849,195 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.36.

On 11/15/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.995 per share and a market cap of $13.76Bil. The stock has returned -19.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC bought 185,938 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 547,747. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $400.31 per share and a market cap of $373.51Bil. The stock has returned -13.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC bought 1,545,569 shares of NAS:LSXMK for a total holding of 2,003,551. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.15.

On 11/15/2022, Liberty SiriusXM Group traded for a price of $44.78 per share and a market cap of $14.69Bil. The stock has returned -19.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty SiriusXM Group has a price-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

