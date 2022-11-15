COURAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4400 HARDING ROAD NASHVILLE, TN 37205

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $46.00Mil. The top holdings were CHRS(30.46%), EVH(20.20%), and AAAU(6.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COURAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 61,315-share investment in NAS:CHK. Previously, the stock had a 8.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.95 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $101.555 per share and a market cap of $13.57Bil. The stock has returned 78.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The guru established a new position worth 20,000 shares in NAS:CHRD, giving the stock a 5.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.26 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Chord Energy Corp traded for a price of $160.81 per share and a market cap of $6.66Bil. The stock has returned 26.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chord Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.61, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The guru sold out of their 40,000-share investment in NAS:ATVI. Previously, the stock had a 5.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.3 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $73.835 per share and a market cap of $57.69Bil. The stock has returned 5.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.58 and a price-sales ratio of 7.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 40,616-share investment in NYSE:LPI. Previously, the stock had a 4.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.14 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Laredo Petroleum Inc traded for a price of $66.95 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -6.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laredo Petroleum Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.55, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

COURAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CEIX by 41,467 shares. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.32.

On 11/15/2022, CONSOL Energy Inc traded for a price of $62 per share and a market cap of $2.17Bil. The stock has returned 155.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CONSOL Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.