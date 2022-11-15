GAGNON SECURITIES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $455.00Mil. The top holdings were PCRX(6.72%), AL(6.38%), and ENSG(5.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GAGNON SECURITIES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GAGNON SECURITIES LLC bought 1,414,887 shares of NAS:PROF for a total holding of 3,181,742. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.99.

On 11/15/2022, Profound Medical Corp traded for a price of $5.2 per share and a market cap of $106.79Mil. The stock has returned -57.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Profound Medical Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.03 and a price-sales ratio of 17.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 226,262-share investment in NAS:IRBT. Previously, the stock had a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.49 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iRobot Corp traded for a price of $52.73 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -42.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, iRobot Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, GAGNON SECURITIES LLC bought 311,813 shares of NAS:CDNA for a total holding of 1,293,610. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.46.

On 11/15/2022, CareDx Inc traded for a price of $14.33 per share and a market cap of $766.92Mil. The stock has returned -69.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CareDx Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 326,832 shares in NAS:CARG, giving the stock a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.28 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, CarGurus Inc traded for a price of $14.62 per share and a market cap of $1.74Bil. The stock has returned -61.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarGurus Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, GAGNON SECURITIES LLC bought 13,963 shares of NYSE:SAM for a total holding of 14,628. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $345.86.

On 11/15/2022, Boston Beer Co Inc traded for a price of $385.2969 per share and a market cap of $4.76Bil. The stock has returned -18.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Beer Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 180.89, a price-book ratio of 4.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 226.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

