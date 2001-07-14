UnitedHealthcare is now administering AARP Hearing Solutions, helping make it easier and more affordable for millions of Americans to purchase prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids.

Under the new relationship, AARP members can now purchase prescription hearing aids through UnitedHealthcare Hearing starting as low as $699 per hearing aid. This price is significantly lower than prescription hearing aids available through traditional provider or retail channels1 and includes professional support from a licensed hearing professional, plus personalized assistance from UnitedHealthcare Hearing during and after purchase. AARP members also have access to UnitedHealthcare Hearing’s national provider network of thousands of hearing health care professionals for no-cost hearing tests and in-person assistance for fittings, adjustments and support, plus direct delivery and virtual care options.

The program also enables AARP members to access exclusive program pricing on OTC hearing aids, which are a new option for people with self-diagnosed mild-to-moderate hearing loss. After completing an optional online hearing test, AARP members can order OTC hearing aids from some of the top brands, including Jabra Enhance Plus and Lexie B2, powered by Bose, at some of the lowest pricing available. These OTC products provide greater convenience compared to traditional options, including the ability to obtain treatment without the need for in-person appointments with a hearing health care professional.

AARP members can start the process at AARPHearingSolutions.com. As part of the program, which is available to people even if they don’t have UnitedHealthcare insurance, AARP members will gain access to:

20% off prescription hearing aids from the industry’s top brands.

A 15% discount on hearing care products, such as hearing accessories and assistive listening devices.

Access to exclusive pricing on OTC hearing aids.

A no-cost hearing test, hearing aid consultation and personalized support through a nationwide network of hearing providers. 2

Convenient virtual care and direct delivery options provided through Jabra Enhance.

One year of follow-up care included at no additional cost. 3

A 60-day money-back guarantee and four-year manufacturer warranty. 4

A three-year supply of hearing aid batteries ($100 value) or a charging case ($199 value) at no additional cost with each prescription hearing aid purchase.5

For many people without a hearing health care plan or insurance coverage that offers savings on hearing aids, access to care and high prices have historically been barriers to obtain treatment for hearing loss, with the price of one prescription hearing aid typically ranging between $1,000 and $4,000. Untreated+hearing+loss is linked to higher rates of depression and dementia, and increased risk of falls.

“UnitedHealthcare aims to support the physical, mental and social health of all Americans, and improving access to hearing health care is an important part of those efforts,” said Tom Wiffler, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Specialty Benefits. “Making it easier and more affordable for people to obtain quality, cost-effective hearing health care and hearing aids is crucial as part of our focus on whole-person health.”

“AARP members will benefit from access to UnitedHealthcare Hearing’s expansive network of hearing centers and its commitment to providing quality hearing care,” said Greg Marion, AARP Services Senior Vice President of Health Products & Services. “By providing members with hearing aid options that are best-in-class and affordable, we found that UnitedHealthcare Hearing was the best fit to serve AARP members' hearing care needs. By offering AARP members exclusive pricing for over-the-counter hearing aids, this could be a game changer for people with untreated hearing loss.”

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,700 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

About AARP Services, Inc.

AARP Services, Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP’s millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards; auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance; life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org%2Fespanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

_____________________________

1 Based on suggested manufacturer pricing.

2 A no cost hearing test is available only from UnitedHealthcare Hearing providers.

3 Hearing aids purchased through the Gold, Classic or Premier technology levels receive three follow-up visits; hearing aids purchased through the Silver technology level receive one follow-up visit.

4 Four-year extended warranty applies to hearing aids offered in the Classic or Premier technology levels. One-time professional fee may apply.

5 Batteries provided with non-rechargeable prescription hearing aids; charging case provided with rechargeable prescription hearing aids.

