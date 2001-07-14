The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRDS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 14, 2022, Bird announced a restatement of its financial statements for certain periods in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The restatements seek to correct an error regarding "recognition of revenue on certain trips completed by customers of its Sharing business for which collectability was not probable."

On this news, Bird share prices fell $0.026, or over 6%, to close on November 14, 2022 at $0.364 on unusually high trading volume.

