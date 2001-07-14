The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Twist Bioscience Corporation (“Twist” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TWST) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2022, Scorpion Capital published a research report, alleging that the Company is a “cash-burning inferno” and that it is “operating a ponzi-like scheme that will end in bankruptcy.”

On this news, Twist’s stock fell as much as 33% during intraday trading on November 15, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

