The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, recently announced three organizations were awarded a 2022 Workforce Readiness Grant, supporting communities served by Illinois American Water. Each Illinois organization received a $25,000 grant.

Terry Burnside, Founder of House of Hope in Peoria, said the grant will “support a best-in-class, first-of-its-kind program in the Peoria area to provide an inside, virtual look at potential careers without leaving the building.” He said, “Without this funding, this program which uses virtual reality to highlight careers in construction, manufacturing and more wouldn’t be possible. We are excited to partner with American Water.”

Illinois American Water President Rebecca Losli is also excited about the possibilities afforded by the partnerships for workforce readiness. She said, “By collaborating with organizations working to develop skills and spark interest in the skilled trades, we are further supporting a pipeline of talent for not only our local communities, but other essential industries which require critical expertise.”

The Workforce Readiness grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Below is a full list of Workforce Readiness grantees throughout Illinois.

The East St Louis Wrestling Club received a $25,000 grant to support the Lansdowne UP - Rise UP Program.

The P-Town Car Club, Inc. (House of Hope Peoria) received a $25,000 grant for their Innovative Workforce Development program.

The St Louis Community Foundation Incorporated received a $25,000 grant to expand the Belleville CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunity) project.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations across Illinois American Water to help improve job readiness skills for young adults and outcomes for youth as they prepare to be future leaders of tomorrow,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “Funding for the Workforce Readiness grant helps support general career readiness, financial and business literacy, positive youth development and more.”

About American Water Charitable Foundation – The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com%2Fawcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

About American Water – With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

