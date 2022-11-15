HBK INVESTMENTS L P recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 365 stocks valued at a total of $11.13Bil. The top holdings were IWM(0.27%), HTZWW(0.18%), and PRSR(0.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HBK INVESTMENTS L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

HBK INVESTMENTS L P reduced their investment in NAS:ABNB by 212,568 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.83.

On 11/15/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $108.115 per share and a market cap of $68.80Bil. The stock has returned -47.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-book ratio of 12.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.23 and a price-sales ratio of 8.98.

During the quarter, HBK INVESTMENTS L P bought 78,734 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 184,748. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.52.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $187.71 per share and a market cap of $55.89Bil. The stock has returned -20.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.94.

The guru sold out of their 1,500,000-share investment in NYSE:PRPB. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.64 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II traded for a price of $9.35 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -4.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a price-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-book ratio of 1.40 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.07.

The guru sold out of their 1,547,342-share investment in NYSE:CRHC. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.68 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp traded for a price of $9.98 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned 1.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 81.80, a price-book ratio of 1.35 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -116.93.

The guru sold out of their 1,321,652-share investment in NYSE:RBAC. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.99 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, RedBall Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.02 per share and a market cap of $720.19Mil. The stock has returned 2.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RedBall Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-book ratio of 1.33 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -54.46.

