DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. is a private investment management company based out of Winter Park, Florida. The company operates as a boutique investment firm and was originally established in 1995 by cofounders Victor A. Zollo, Gregory M. DePrince, and John D. Race, all three of whom are still with the company today. Deprince Race & Zollo focuses on a value methodology that emphasizes dividend yield, low long term relative valuation, and fundamental catalyst. The company conducts its research internally and utilizes a bottom up stock selection approach to locate undervalued stocks with a dividend yield. Deprince Race & Zollo invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total asset allocations, and the firm also invests in the industrials, energy, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology, and consumer staples sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company has 47 employees with 21 investment professionals and is headed by two of the founders, John D. Race and Victor A. Zollo Jr., who act as the firm’s co-CEOs. Deprince Race & Zollo currently holds approximately $7.9 billion in total assets under management spread across 151 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Although its total number of accounts held has remained around the 150 mark in recent years, its total assets under management has grown significantly, increasing from $3.1 billion to well over twice that amount today. The company caters to a diverse client base including pension and profit sharing plans, its largest clientele group which alone makes up approximately a third of its client base, state or municipal entities, charities, corporations, investment advisors, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, and others, in order of decreasing clientele. Deprince Race & Zollo currently offers a variety of strategies including its U.S. SMID- Cap Value, Global Value, International Value, Emerging Markets Value, and Alternative strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 193 stocks valued at a total of $3.92Bil. The top holdings were FLS(1.70%), KLIC(1.66%), and MNRO(1.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC bought 709,820 shares of NAS:KALU for a total holding of 820,997. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.49.

On 11/15/2022, Kaiser Aluminum Corp traded for a price of $94.32 per share and a market cap of $1.51Bil. The stock has returned -8.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kaiser Aluminum Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,420,809 shares in NYSE:STAG, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.51 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Stag Industrial Inc traded for a price of $32.85 per share and a market cap of $5.89Bil. The stock has returned -20.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stag Industrial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:RGA by 348,566 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.96.

On 11/15/2022, Reinsurance Group of America Inc traded for a price of $136.105 per share and a market cap of $9.06Bil. The stock has returned 23.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 546,745 shares in NYSE:BC, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.04 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Brunswick Corp traded for a price of $75.435 per share and a market cap of $5.48Bil. The stock has returned -25.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brunswick Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-book ratio of 2.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:GBX by 1,002,083 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.13.

On 11/15/2022, Greenbrier Companies Inc traded for a price of $39.21 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned -5.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Greenbrier Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

