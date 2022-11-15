GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $8.49Bil. The top holdings were ESMT(23.69%), OSH(17.73%), and DLO(13.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 4,761,905 shares in NAS:MBLY, giving the stock a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.97 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Mobileye Global Inc traded for a price of $30.4 per share and a market cap of $24.51Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mobileye Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 2.16 and a price-sales ratio of 17.44.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:ALHC by 9,075,994 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.59.

On 11/15/2022, Alignment Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $13.625 per share and a market cap of $2.55Bil. The stock has returned -39.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alignment Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:DNA by 37,115,837 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.98.

On 11/15/2022, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.69 per share and a market cap of $5.22Bil. The stock has returned -79.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.38 and a price-sales ratio of 7.57.

The guru established a new position worth 415,000 shares in NAS:KRTX, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $202.4 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Karuna Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $226.44 per share and a market cap of $7.73Bil. The stock has returned 66.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Karuna Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.67 and a price-sales ratio of 157.95.

During the quarter, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. bought 4,842,000 shares of NAS:XP for a total holding of 25,317,733. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.85.

On 11/15/2022, XP Inc traded for a price of $19.725 per share and a market cap of $11.07Bil. The stock has returned -41.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.54 and a price-sales ratio of 6.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

