KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management is an investment management company based out of Los Angeles. The company was established in 1984 by cofounders John E. Anderson, Richard Kayne, and Allan M. Rudnick, who officially joined the company in 1989. The firm now has 76 employees with 16 of them being investment professionals and operates as a subsidiary of Virtus Partners. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management conducts its research in house, utilizing a proprietary research focused on fundamental analysis and a bottom up investment approach. The company invests in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, focusing on high quality growth and value stocks of companies across all value caps. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, industrials, consumer discretionary, industrials, health care, consumer staples, and energy sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently holds over $9.3 billion in total assets under management spread across 13,400 accounts with 7,700 accounts being discretionary and 5,700 being non-discretionary, respectively making up $8 billion and $1.4 billion of its held assets. Although its total number of accounts held has not increased significantly from five years prior, its total assets under management has grown from under $3.5 billion to almost three times that amount today. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over half of its entire client base, and also provides services to a wide variety of clients ranging from state and municipal government entities to pension and profit sharing plans. The company’s family of mutual funds currently includes its International Small Cap, Mid Cap Core, Small Cap Sustainable Growth, and Large Cap Quality Value strategies, among others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $81.00Mil. The top holdings were AZPN(2.43%), LPLA(1.96%), and WRB(1.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 10,250,056 shares of NYSE:OLO for a total holding of 12,115,469. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.81.

On 11/15/2022, Olo Inc traded for a price of $8.445 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned -70.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Olo Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.22 and a price-sales ratio of 7.63.

The guru sold out of their 3,435,032-share investment in NYSE:FCN. Previously, the stock had a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.19 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, FTI Consulting Inc traded for a price of $166.21 per share and a market cap of $5.72Bil. The stock has returned 13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FTI Consulting Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 9,015,860-share investment in NYSE:WRB. Previously, the stock had a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.12 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, WR Berkley Corp traded for a price of $69.24 per share and a market cap of $18.43Bil. The stock has returned 29.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WR Berkley Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-book ratio of 2.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 3,094,432-share investment in NAS:AZPN. Previously, the stock had a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $207.97 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Aspen Technology Inc traded for a price of $248.335 per share and a market cap of $15.87Bil. The stock has returned 67.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 81.96, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.97 and a price-sales ratio of 16.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 14,319,691-share investment in NYSE:RYAN. Previously, the stock had a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.2 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc traded for a price of $34.355 per share and a market cap of $3.85Bil. The stock has returned -12.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-book ratio of 8.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

