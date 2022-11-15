ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $134.00Mil. The top holdings were EFSC(10.28%), PEP(8.56%), and AAPL(5.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 186,668-share investment in ARCA:IWB. Previously, the stock had a 9.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $218.33 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $219.8871 per share and a market cap of $28.22Bil. The stock has returned -15.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

The guru sold out of their 96,915-share investment in ARCA:IWF. Previously, the stock had a 5.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $234.63 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $228.56 per share and a market cap of $60.85Bil. The stock has returned -24.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a price-book ratio of 8.64.

The guru sold out of their 196,770-share investment in ARCA:IJR. Previously, the stock had a 4.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.67 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $101.35 per share and a market cap of $68.74Bil. The stock has returned -14.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

The guru sold out of their 111,203-share investment in ARCA:IWD. Previously, the stock had a 3.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $149.34 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $155.5 per share and a market cap of $54.82Bil. The stock has returned -5.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

The guru sold out of their 221,372-share investment in ARCA:EFA. Previously, the stock had a 3.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.33 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65.21 per share and a market cap of $45.34Bil. The stock has returned -16.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

