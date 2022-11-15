ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

75 STATE STREET BOSTON, MA 02109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $11.25Bil. The top holdings were OLPX(42.40%), CCCS(28.77%), and DH(8.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA reduced their investment in NAS:FWRG by 675,000 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.8.

On 11/15/2022, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc traded for a price of $15.19 per share and a market cap of $901.61Mil. The stock has returned -25.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 298.63, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA reduced their investment in NAS:SOVO by 9,775,000 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.62.

On 11/15/2022, Sovos Brands Inc traded for a price of $14.18 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned -7.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sovos Brands Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 71.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The guru established a new position worth 71,000 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $378.38 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $346.29 per share and a market cap of $159.85Bil. The stock has returned -47.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-book ratio of 11.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.58 and a price-sales ratio of 9.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA bought 34,894 shares of NYSE:TDG for a total holding of 199,650. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $596.69.

On 11/15/2022, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $613.515 per share and a market cap of $33.72Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.49 and a price-sales ratio of 6.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA bought 192,716 shares of NYSE:ESTC for a total holding of 452,716. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.54.

On 11/15/2022, Elastic NV traded for a price of $67.05 per share and a market cap of $6.34Bil. The stock has returned -63.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elastic NV has a price-book ratio of 16.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.50 and a price-sales ratio of 6.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.