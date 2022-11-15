MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $425.00Mil. The top holdings were LEN.B(3.01%), MTB(2.91%), and PFBC(2.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 505,000 shares in NYSE:CRBG, giving the stock a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.57 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Corebridge Financial Inc traded for a price of $22.58 per share and a market cap of $14.48Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corebridge Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.22, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The guru sold out of their 310,000-share investment in NAS:PACW. Previously, the stock had a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.91 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, PacWest Bancorp traded for a price of $27.01 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned -43.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PacWest Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-book ratio of 0.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LBAI by 440,000 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.93.

On 11/15/2022, Lakeland Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $18.75 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned 0.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lakeland Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 75,000-share investment in NYSE:SCHW. Previously, the stock had a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.43 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $78.21 per share and a market cap of $145.98Bil. The stock has returned -3.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-book ratio of 5.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11 and a price-sales ratio of 7.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 25,000-share investment in NAS:SBNY. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.74 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Signature Bank traded for a price of $150.88 per share and a market cap of $9.39Bil. The stock has returned -52.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

