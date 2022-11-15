WEXFORD CAPITAL LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 129 stocks valued at a total of $316.00Mil. The top holdings were TUSK(24.24%), CVE(4.51%), and IWR(4.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEXFORD CAPITAL LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 519,580-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 11.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $398.45 per share and a market cap of $369.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 211,207 shares in ARCA:IWR, giving the stock a 4.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.47 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $70.685 per share and a market cap of $28.40Bil. The stock has returned -15.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.65.

During the quarter, WEXFORD CAPITAL LP bought 629,879 shares of NYSE:CVE for a total holding of 927,050. The trade had a 3.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.77.

On 11/15/2022, Cenovus Energy Inc traded for a price of $21.64 per share and a market cap of $41.79Bil. The stock has returned 74.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cenovus Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 38,797 shares in ARCA:IWF, giving the stock a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $234.63 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $228.56 per share and a market cap of $60.85Bil. The stock has returned -24.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a price-book ratio of 8.64.

During the quarter, WEXFORD CAPITAL LP bought 161,827 shares of NYSE:CNQ for a total holding of 236,802. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.36.

On 11/15/2022, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd traded for a price of $62.08 per share and a market cap of $69.00Bil. The stock has returned 54.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

